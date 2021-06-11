News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
See inside as former register office is being transformed

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:38 AM June 11, 2021   
Sonja Chilvers and Louise Jordan-Hall, of Norfolk and Waveney Mind

Sonja Chilvers, director of operations, and Louise Jordan-Hall, chair of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, at Churchman House, Norwich, one of five proposed mental health hubs.

Work is under way to transform Norwich's former register office into a walk-in centre for mental health services. 

Norfolk and Waveney Mind revealed the work at the Grade I-listed Churchman House, in Bethel Street, where countless couples have tied the knot down the years.

Soon, though, it will be one of five hubs commissioned to bring mental health services under one roof.

The Grade I listed Churchman House, in Bethel Street, will be a central hub in Norwich.

The Grade I listed Churchman House, in Bethel Street, will be a central hub in Norwich.

Commissioned by Norfolk and Waveney Clinical Commissioning Group, it will be delivered by the Norfolk and Suffolk Foundation Trust (NSFT) in partnership with the charity and social enterprise cafe The Feed. 

Doors are set to open in September for the REST centre, which stands for  Recover, Eat, Support and Talk, covering some of the key ways in which people engage with each other to promote better mental health and wellbeing.

Sonja Chilvers, Director of Operations describes new facility as “a new adventure”.

Sonja Chilvers, Director of Operations describes new facility as "a new adventure".

Sonja Chilvers, director of operations for Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said: "This is about a new adventure for Mind and for me it’s about bringing our services out to people and the reach is going to be huge. It’s about being able for people to access services in a non-clinical way. 

"Everybody has mental health, including myself, so for me to come to somewhere and not feel judged, for that stigma to be taken away is going to be a real benefit to people in the central location of Norfolk." 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health

Upstairs rooms are being turned into offices, group rooms and space for Mind's current telephone support service. 

Downstairs includes a library and resources room, cafe and kitchen, which will be run by The Feed, and in the evening a sanctuary service opens between 6pm and midnight. 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health

Louise Jordan-Hall, chair of Norfolk and Waveney Mind, said the sites would bridge the gap for those looking to access services without having to share their stories over and again, as well as provide non-clinical services.

Mrs Jordan-Hall said: "This is only the first base we are looking at. We are looking at different sized bases across Norfolk and Waveney. This is for everyone not just in Norwich." 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health 

Norfolk and Waveney MIND is carrying out works to open The Rest to help people with their mental health

The first phase of the REST project launched last year online. 

For more information, or to contact the service, visit restnorwich.co.uk.

