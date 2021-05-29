News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Work to start to fix damaged paving in city centre shopping street

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 6:30 AM May 29, 2021   
London Street, Norwich.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Work on London Street in Norwich is due to start on Monday, June 7. - Credit: Archant

Damaged slabs in one of Norwich's main shopping areas are about to be replaced.

Norfolk County Council is due to replace paving in London Street, which was damaged over the winter, starting from Monday, June 7.

The slabs outside the Cosy Club will be replaced with granite block paving, in keeping with that which leads up from Bedford Street.

The council says the work will tie in with improvements already carried out on London Street last summer.

The work will mean diversions for vehicles which would usually use Opie Street and Bedford Street to make deliveries.

Some areas along London Street will be fenced off from the public while the repaving work is done.

But the county council says pedestrians will still be able to get past and it will be speaking to individual businesses about their access needs.

Most Read

  1. 1 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  2. 2 Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate
  3. 3 Restaurant which fell foul of Covid rules to get new start under brother
  1. 4 Butane addict breaches city centre ban a day after prison release
  2. 5 Yorkshire pudding wraps fly out the door at new city café
  3. 6 Man identified after indecent exposure in Morrisons
  4. 7 Bid for new homes after school plan dropped
  5. 8 Petition to reinstate suspended teacher nears 1,000 signatures
  6. 9 Map of Norfolk’s richest and poorest areas reveals huge inequality
  7. 10 Norwich Spire hospital set to be taken over
Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Wrecked month old Tesla Model 3 following accident

Video

Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
The traffic lights where St Stephens Road branches into Newmarket Road and Ipswich Road, outside the

Norfolk Live

Public pressure adds 20mph limit to one of Norwich's busiest roads

Thomas Chapman

Author Picture Icon
Alex Darton and girlfriend Maisie Dunthorne found JaackMaate's Golden Ticket in Wensum Park, Norwich.

Man found Norwich £10k Golden Ticket in 'the first bush I looked in'

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
GENERIC M&S / Marks and Spencer store, Norwich. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses

Eleanor Pringle

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus