Work to start to fix damaged paving in city centre shopping street

Published: 6:30 AM May 29, 2021

Work on London Street in Norwich is due to start on Monday, June 7. - Credit: Archant

Damaged slabs in one of Norwich's main shopping areas are about to be replaced.

Norfolk County Council is due to replace paving in London Street, which was damaged over the winter, starting from Monday, June 7.

The slabs outside the Cosy Club will be replaced with granite block paving, in keeping with that which leads up from Bedford Street.

The council says the work will tie in with improvements already carried out on London Street last summer.

The work will mean diversions for vehicles which would usually use Opie Street and Bedford Street to make deliveries.

Some areas along London Street will be fenced off from the public while the repaving work is done.

But the county council says pedestrians will still be able to get past and it will be speaking to individual businesses about their access needs.