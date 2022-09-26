Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Work completed on pathway through city woodland

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:55 PM September 26, 2022
West Earlham Woods is made up of Twenty Acre and Bunkers Hill Woods

West Earlham Woods is made up of Twenty Acre and Bunkers Hill Woods - Credit: Andrea Waldron

Work has been carried out on a city woodland walk to allow visitors greater access to nature.

The 400-metre pathway at Twenty Acre Wood has become the latest green space in Norwich to undergo an improvement project.

It is hoped the work, which has been completed by the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB), Norwich Fringe Project and Norwich City Council, will significantly improve access for visitors with mobility difficulties.

The path links Earlham Green Lane and the Larkman Estate to the wider West Earlham community.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and member of the GNGB, said: “Path resurfacing helps to protect natural habitats, flora and fauna, as users tend to stick to the path rather than veering off and walking on natural areas.

"It also means the route can be used throughout the year, even in the wetter months.”

The move follows other access improvement projects funded by the GNGB, such as the recent work on the Yare Valley Walk which was completed July.

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hanna Lipscombe who died at the age of 21 

Heartbroken mum 'kissed daughter goodnight' hours before 21-year-old died

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
A sign for a wasp nest in Guardian Road. Pictured inset is councillor Maxine Webb 

Wasp nest causes chaos at city junction as DIY warning signs put up

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Pete Harvey and Frances Chisholm are the new tenants for The Drawing Rooms in Norwich. 

Food and Drink

Couple taking on third city bar at former Birdcage site

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Sugar and Spice on Prince of Wales Road, Norwich. Photo: David Hannant.

Man charged with kidnap and robbery in Norwich has died

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon