Work completed on pathway through city woodland

West Earlham Woods is made up of Twenty Acre and Bunkers Hill Woods - Credit: Andrea Waldron

Work has been carried out on a city woodland walk to allow visitors greater access to nature.

The 400-metre pathway at Twenty Acre Wood has become the latest green space in Norwich to undergo an improvement project.

It is hoped the work, which has been completed by the Greater Norwich Growth Board (GNGB), Norwich Fringe Project and Norwich City Council, will significantly improve access for visitors with mobility difficulties.

The path links Earlham Green Lane and the Larkman Estate to the wider West Earlham community.

Alan Waters, leader of Norwich City Council and member of the GNGB, said: “Path resurfacing helps to protect natural habitats, flora and fauna, as users tend to stick to the path rather than veering off and walking on natural areas.

"It also means the route can be used throughout the year, even in the wetter months.”

The move follows other access improvement projects funded by the GNGB, such as the recent work on the Yare Valley Walk which was completed July.