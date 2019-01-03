Refurbishment of village’s sports pavilion could be complete by May

Work to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

The refurbishment of Rackheath’s sports pavilion could be completed by May this year.

Work to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding.

The existing building will be extended to provide new changing rooms and shower facilities, a community office and function room, as well as a bag room and lockers.

Paula Lowe, Rackheath Parish Council’s chair, said: “The council consulted with the football teams, residents and others who currently use the facility and it was clear from the feedback that the condition of the facilities was a major concern, so I am delighted that we have been able to secure funding and start work on these improvements.

“Rackheath has a growing and vibrant community and I know that this facility will be well used and will be of real benefit to residents.”

The council said the project is estimated to be complete in May.