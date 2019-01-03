Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 6°C

min temp: -2°C

Five-day forecast

Refurbishment of village’s sports pavilion could be complete by May

03 January, 2019 - 16:14
Work to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Work to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

The refurbishment of Rackheath’s sports pavilion could be completed by May this year.

Work to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEYWork to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Work to improve and extend the building at Green Lane West started in November after the parish council secured more than £153,900 in funding.

The existing building will be extended to provide new changing rooms and shower facilities, a community office and function room, as well as a bag room and lockers.

Paula Lowe, Rackheath Parish Council’s chair, said: “The council consulted with the football teams, residents and others who currently use the facility and it was clear from the feedback that the condition of the facilities was a major concern, so I am delighted that we have been able to secure funding and start work on these improvements.

“Rackheath has a growing and vibrant community and I know that this facility will be well used and will be of real benefit to residents.”

The council said the project is estimated to be complete in May.

Most Read

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘Come drink us dry!’ Golden triangle pub calls on people to visit before it closes

Open for business: The team at The York Tavern in Norwich are encouraging customers to visit the pub before it closes on Friday. Picture: Staff

Pub fundraises for family of Norwich veteran killed on A140

The Boundary pub is holding a fundraising event for Anthony Glover in Norwich Pictures: Adrian Judd

Weird Norfolk: Is this haunting video of intu Chapelfield proof that ghosts exist?

Is this red balloon being pulled by a ghostly entity or does it have a mundane explanation? Picture: PC333/Youtube

Most Read

Man in his 30s killed in New Year’s Eve crash on A140

A crash on New Year's Eve shut the A140 near Long Stratton. Pic: Simon Parkin.

‘The most distressing part is how it hardens you’ - Community’s anger after scaffolder dies in crash at accident blackspot

The junction of the A140 and Church Lane, near to where a fatal crash occurred on New Years Eve. Picture: Conor Matchett

Man found dead at community centre car park

A body of a man was found at Hellesdon Community Centre car park. Picture: Submitted

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

First glimpse of what Norfolk’s newest Wetherspoons will look like

Intitial interior designs for the new Wetherspoons pub that is being built on the site of the King's Head car park next to Diss Mere. Picture: Wetherspoons

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Single mum caught almost four times drink-drive limit on A47 on Boxing Day escapes jail

Norwich Magistrates Court. Picture: Denise Bradley

Artist falls ‘foal’ of police as War Horse sculpture is removed

Damian O'Connor's War Horse sculpture which had been placed at a number of Norfolk roundabouts. Picture: Damian O'Connor

Seven cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from adult-only panto to classic car show

American & Classic Car Display Credit: East Coast Pirates Car Club

10 stunning gardens to visit in Norfolk in 2019

Rhodedendroms at Sheringham Park Credit: Antony Kelly

Inquest opens into death of man found in wooded area on Boxing Day

The inquest has opened into the death of a man who was found hanging in a wooded area of Earlham. Picture: ANTONY KELLY
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists