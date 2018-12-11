Slimming coach leads groups to ‘mammoth’ weight transformation

A Slimming World leader has helped her group members lose a combined total of more than 535 stone.

One inspirational leader has helped members of her Easton and Costessey Slimming World groups lose a combined total of more than 535 stone in a year - roughly the weight of a woolly mammoth.

Paula Seaman, 49, from Wymondham, celebrated two years as a Slimming World leader on December 10.

The 200-plus members who attend the groups every week follow Slimming World’s eating plan, which encourages them to fill up on satisfying foods such as pasta, rice, potatoes, lean meat and fish, pulses and fruit and vegetables.

Mrs Seaman herself has lost over three stone and said she was determined to continue helping others reach healthier weights.

“Filling up on lots of satisfying foods means you’re never hungry so I’ve never felt as though I was on a diet. Before I joined Slimming World I thought losing weight meant going to the gym and counting calories.

“But I know it’s about making healthier choices about food and becoming a bit more active.

“Reaching this milestone as a group just proves the huge change that we’ve all made to our lives: some people who’ve lost big amounts of weight have probably even saved their own lives.

“It’s brilliant to celebrate together as well because that’s how we’ve been losing weight – together. Every week we support and encourage each other and share tips and recipes, and on top of that we have a lot of fun.”

Mrs Seaman said that with type two diabetes rising at an alarming rate, Slimming World did important work in helping members lower their weight and become healthier - some successful members had even put their diabetes in remission and no longer needed to rely on medication.

Mrs Seaman said: “Losing weight has made a big difference to their lives and to their whole family’s lives and all of them are happier and healthier now.

“Slimming has never been more important. There are people in our area I just want to help, help them make real changes for life – there really is no better job satisfaction than that.”

Those wanting to join either the Easton or Costessey Slimming World groups can contact Paula Seaman on 07961046619 email paulaseaman@aol.com.