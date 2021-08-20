News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Bumble and Bee make a buzz with visit to care home

Author Picture Icon

Clarissa Place

Published: 4:22 PM August 20, 2021   
Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

A Norwich care home's garden turned into a farmyard for an afternoon with the arrival of two four-legged visitors. 

Bumble and Bee the alpacas from Bumblebarn, at Beeston Regis, paid a visit to Woodside House in Norwich on Thursday.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Residents enjoyed petting the two-year-old alpacas and feeding them treats, including apples and carrots. 

One resident said: "As a child I used to love going to the farm and seeing the animals.

"Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Ray Wooltorton pets one of the alpacas. 

Ray Wooltorton pets one of the alpacas. - Credit: Barchester Homes

The home hopes that Bumble and Bee will be back with the rest of their herd, of which there are eight. 

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Woodside House residents had two special visitors when alpacas Bumble and Bee came to the house.

Elena Sandu, general manager, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors. 

"We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”

Norwich News

