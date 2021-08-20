Bumble and Bee make a buzz with visit to care home
A Norwich care home's garden turned into a farmyard for an afternoon with the arrival of two four-legged visitors.
Bumble and Bee the alpacas from Bumblebarn, at Beeston Regis, paid a visit to Woodside House in Norwich on Thursday.
Residents enjoyed petting the two-year-old alpacas and feeding them treats, including apples and carrots.
One resident said: "As a child I used to love going to the farm and seeing the animals.
"Today was very enjoyable and it was wonderful that the animals were free to roam amongst us.”
The home hopes that Bumble and Bee will be back with the rest of their herd, of which there are eight.
Elena Sandu, general manager, said: “Our residents have really enjoyed their unusual visitors.
"We knew that having the farm here would be a bit of fun for all our residents. We are always looking for new activities for the residents and today we have seen the seen the enjoyment and the therapeutic influence animals can have on people.”