Norfolk charity opens sensory room in autistic school
PUBLISHED: 10:16 27 November 2018
Archant
The Wooden Spoon has funded a new sensory room for pupils in a Norfolk autistic school.
The Wherry School in Norwich opened their new sensory room yesterday following funding from the Norfolk based charity.
The room is completely padded and contains swings, blankets and bean bags all with the aim of helping children with autism.
Rachel Quick, head teacher of the school, said: “The school is for children that cannot cope in mainstream schools, we spend a lot of time making sure the school is set up to reduce occupational and environmental challenges to children.
“The school is very interesting, it’s very simple, has no colour on the walls and is completely based around the children and their learning.”
The Wooden Spoon funding came after a cycle challenge saw riders complete a 320-mile trip around Norfolk’s rugby clubs to raise £125,000.