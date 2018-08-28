Search

Neighbours raise nearly £10,000 with charity Christmas lights

PUBLISHED: 15:51 15 January 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 15 January 2019

Wood Avens Way, Wymondham, residents handed over a cheque to local cancer charity Star Throwers. Photo: Submitted

Archant

A group of neighbours whose legendary Christmas lights attracted hundreds of visitors over the festive period have raised thousand of pounds for a local cancer charity.

Residents on the Wood Avens Way roundabout in Wymondham donated a cheque worth £8,041 to Wymondham based charity Star Throwers following a six week fundraising drive.

A popular Christmas attraction for more than a decade, the residents have raised money for various charities over the years but said this year’s effort had blown them away.

Claire Melton, who organised the festive lights, said the 2018 chosen charity held a particularly special place in her heart as it had supported her through a recent cancer diagnosis.

She said: “This year was special. I was diagnosed with cancer so it was like therapy - something nice to focus on. Over the past 13 years, the whole total was about £6,000, so to raise £8,041 over the five weeks the lights were up is just incredible.”

Victoria Pigg, Star Throwers Marketing & Fundraising Manager said the charity was grateful for the donation and the money would support approximately 230 cancer patients, carers and family members with free information, advice and therapies.

Ms Pigg said: “We are so incredibly grateful for the residents choosing to support Star Throwers this year. The light display was absolutely amazing and the amount raised is above anything we could have imagined. A huge thank you to the residents, those who visited, donated and especially to Claire for helping to raise awareness of the services Star Throwers provides to those affected by cancer.

