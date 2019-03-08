Women encouraged to take to the slopes for snowboarding event

Women are being encouraged to sign up for a special snowboarding event at Norfolk's only dry ski slope.

Returning to the Norfolk Snowsports Club in Trowse for the third year running, Wicked Sisters is a women only event which is aims to get more women into the snowboarding.

Taking place from 6pm on Saturday, May 25, the evening event will feature sessions for total beginners through to opportunities for those with a bit more experience to develop their skills.

A spokesperson for the club said: "We have several freestyle events throughout the year, and loads of opportunities to try this sport, but this is the only event devoted to encouraging women onto their boards.

"The vibe is fabulous and the encouragement from instructors and fellow participants is amazing."

To book a place at the Wicked Sisters event call Norfolk Snowsports Club on 01603662781