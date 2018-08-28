Search

Women’s business network raises £9350 for Norfolk Community Foundation

PUBLISHED: 13:28 19 December 2018

Members of the Norwich Business Woman’s Network (NBWN) present Norfolk Community Foundation with a £9350 cheque.Picture: NBWN

Archant

Members of the Norwich Business Woman’s Network (NBWN) presented Norfolk Community Foundation with a £9350 cheque.

The cheque was presented at a festive lunch in the Great Hospital on Wednesday, December 12.

Members of NBWN had been fundraising all year at their monthly lunches and raffles and also with an Autumn Fashion Show at Jarrold.

Carole Slaughter, chair of NBWN was “delighted” to present the cheque to Jo Maddocks, grants officer for Norfolk Community Foundation.

Mrs Maddocks said: “We are so grateful for NBWN’s continued support of us this year. Your generosity means that we will be able to help several local charities which are making a real difference across Norfolk, targeting support where it is needed the most.”

The funds raised will go to help five local charities via the Norfolk Community Foundation.

