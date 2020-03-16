Woman’s death at Norwich Cathedral not being treated as suspicious
PUBLISHED: 20:36 16 March 2020 | UPDATED: 20:36 16 March 2020
Archant
The death of a woman who died in the grounds of Norwich Cathedral is not being treated as suspicious.
Officers were called to the cathedral at about 11.50pm on Sunday (March 15) after a woman, aged in her 30s, was found unresponsive.
Paramedics attended and treated the woman, but she was pronounced dead at the scene.
A Home Office post mortem examination, held on Monday afternoon (March 16), established the woman’s cause of death as inconclusive but the death is not being treated as suspicious.
A file will be prepared for the coroner and formal identification will take place in due course.
A man in his 50s arrested at the scene in connection with the death has been released from police custody without charge and no further action will be taken.
A police cordon around the area has now been lifted.
