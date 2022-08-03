Heartbroken woman's plea to find dead mum's necklace

A woman who travelled down to Norwich at the weekend has lost an "irreplaceable" family necklace. - Credit: Emma Gray

The hunt is on for a "irreplaceable" family heirloom lost somewhere in Norwich.

Emma Gray, from Sunderland, travelled to Norwich to surprise her friends last weekend.

She always carries her beloved mum Jude 's purse and necklace after she died of lung cancer in 2019.

The 38-year-old said: "I drove down on July 30 to surprise my friends for Norwich Pride.

"It was a lovely start to the weekend - we enjoyed the festival and had dinner and drinks in the evening.

"But when I got back to my friend's house I noticed that I had lost my red mulberry leather purse.

The golden circular locket has two pictures of Emma's mum in and was passed down after she died. - Credit: Emma Gray

"In it was my ID, bank card, but most importantly my mum's necklace.

"I've worn it everyday since my mum died three years ago.

"This was the first time I'd put it in my purse for safe-keeping while we had gone out.

"As much as losing the other items is annoying they can be replaced.

"The necklace however is irreplaceable."

Emma's mum, Jude Gray, wearing the necklace which she got for her 21st birthday. - Credit: Emma Gray

The gold, circular locket was given to Jude for her 21st birthday and has been with Emma ever since her death.

It has two pictures of Emma's mum inside.

Emma added: "I think I might've lost it between The Woolpack Inn, in Golden Ball Street and The Murderers, in Timber Hill.

"I've called everywhere else that I could've lost it, as well as the police, to see if anything has been handed in.

"Unfortunately they don't record lost items, just found ones, so they've asked me to keep calling to check if anything is brought in.

Emma Gray, 38 from Sunderland, lost the necklace while on a night out in Norwich. - Credit: Emma Gray

"I'm hoping someone may have found it and posted it back.

"Naturally I'm a positive person so I'm banking on the good nature and humanity of Norwich.

"Even if someone has it and they want to keep the purse that's fine - I just want the necklace back.

"It's going to be worthless for anyone else but to me it means the absolute world.

"I keep thinking about it and it just makes me really sad and upset."

If someone does find Emma's necklace email francis.redwood@archant.co.uk