Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 11:08 AM October 26, 2022
Police were called to Magdalen Street following concerns for the safety of a woman

Police were called to Magdalen Street in the centre of Norwich - Credit: Google

A woman remains in hospital after suffering fall injuries in the city.

Police were called to Magdalen Street on Tuesday night (October 25) following concerns for the safety of a woman. 

The road was closed at 8.30pm while emergency services dealt with the incident. 

A woman was later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with fall injuries, where she remains. 

The road was then reopened at 11pm. 





