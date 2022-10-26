Woman in hospital with fall injuries after city incident

Police were called to Magdalen Street in the centre of Norwich - Credit: Google

A woman remains in hospital after suffering fall injuries in the city.

Police were called to Magdalen Street on Tuesday night (October 25) following concerns for the safety of a woman.

The road was closed at 8.30pm while emergency services dealt with the incident.

A woman was later taken to the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital with fall injuries, where she remains.

The road was then reopened at 11pm.
















