Woman dies a week after being hit by bus in city centre

Clarissa Place

Published: 11:16 AM December 27, 2020   
Red Lion Street in Norwich on Saturday, May 16, 2020, a week after coronavirus lockdown restriction

Red Lion Street in Norwich on Saturday, May 16, 2020, a week after coronavirus lockdown restrictions were eased. Picture: Sophie Wyllie - Credit: Sophie Wyllie

A woman in her 80s had died from her injuries after being hit by a bus in Norwich city centre. 

The woman died at the Norfolk and Norwich University Hospital on Monday, December 21, a week after being admitted.

Police were called to Red Lion Street, in Norwich, shortly before 2.10pm on Monday, December 14, near to the junction with Rampant Horse Street, following a collision involving a double decker bus and a pedestrian, who suffered multiple serious injuries.

At the time, the incident saw the road closed for more two hours and bus services diverted while police carried out investigations of the scene. 

Norfolk Police is asking anyone who may have witnessed the collision and did not speak to police at the scene.

Witnesses should contact PC David Reed at the Roads and Armed Policing Team at Wymondham on 101.

