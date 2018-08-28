Search

Woman hurt after being hit by car in Norwich crash

PUBLISHED: 13:56 24 January 2019 | UPDATED: 14:31 24 January 2019

Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Norwich which left a woman with an injured leg.

On Saturday, January 19, at around 5.10pm, a red Vauxhall Astra and a pedestrian were in a crash on St Crispins Road at St Crispins roundabout.

The female pedestrian suffered a leg injury.

Any witnesses or anyone with any information should contact PC Sam Hales at Norfolk Police on 101, quoting incident number 276 of Saturday 19 January.

