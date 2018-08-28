Search

Women encouraged to have a go at rugby

PUBLISHED: 10:27 10 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:27 10 January 2019

Lakenham Hewett Rugby Club are encouraging women to find their Inner Warrior, asking them to step out of their comfort zone and challenge themselves through rugby. Picture: England Rugby

Archant

A Norwich rugby club is encouraging women to step out of their comfort zone and onto the rugby pitch to find their inner warrior.

Lakenham Hewett Rugby Club is hosting a Warrior Camp, to offer women a less daunting way of experiencing rugby for the first time.

Taking place on January 25, the 90-minute camp will consist of paired activities covering the skills and techniques of rugby. Vicky Macqueen, former England Rugby international, said: “Rugby is a very sociable sport. The work you do together on the pitch bonds you on and off the pitch, and personally rugby has given me so many lifelong friends.

““Women should definitely try rugby because it is such an exhilarating feeling knowing that you are there with 14 other teammates that have got your back and you’re all striving for the same goal.”

The Warrior Camp, will take place at Main Road, Swardeston, participants are advised to wear trainers and their normal workout gear, a “have a go” attitude is also recommended.

