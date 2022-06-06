Woman in 40s dies after falling out of the back of a car

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the rear passenger door of a car near Earlham Park. File photo. - Credit: Google

A woman in her 40s has died after she fell out of the back of a car.

Emergency services were called at 6.36pm on Saturday, June 4, to the incident on the B1108 Earlham Road in Colney.

A woman had fallen out of the rear passenger door of a black Peugeot and sustained serious injuries.

She was later pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Closures were in place at the Watton Road/Colney Lane junction, Wilberforce Road junction, and the roundabout at Dodderman Way, Tollgate Way and Threescore Road until Sunday morning (June 5).

Anyone who has dash cam footage or witnessed the vehicle before the collision should contact the Serious Collision Investigation Unit at Norfolk Constabulary on 101 or email SCIU@norfolk.pnn.police.uk quoting reference number 304 of June 4, 2022.