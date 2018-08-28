Search

Woman accused of assaulting eight people and a police officer in two months in Great Yarmouth

PUBLISHED: 15:35 19 October 2018 | UPDATED: 15:59 19 October 2018

Norwich Magistrates' Court . Picture: Adrian Judd

Archant

A woman has been accused of assaulting eight people on separate occasions during a two-month period in Great Yarmouth.

Ritchie Hopley, 28, of Northgate Street, Great Yarmouth, faces eight separate assault by beating charges, one common assault and assaulting a constable between November, 20 2017 and January, 15 2018.

Today, October 19, she was due to appear at Norwich Magistrates’ Court to answer the charges, but was unable to because of ongoing hospital treatment.

The court was satisfied that Hopley was unable to enter her plea on health grounds after notes from two doctors.

The case has been postponed for two weeks to allow a psychiatric report to be completed.

