Woman dies following concerns over her safety

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:14 PM January 11, 2022
Norfolk Police and East of England Ambulance were spotted attending an incident in Inman Road, Sprowston, Norwich.

A woman has died following an unknown incident in Sprowston.

Police and paramedics were called to a property in Inman Road shortly before 11.45am today after concerns over a woman's safety.

Police at an incident in Inman Road in Sprowston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

On arrival officers pronounced the woman, believed to be aged in her 60s, dead at the scene.

Her family has been informed.

Police at an incident in Inman Road in Sprowston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at an incident in Inman Road in Sprowston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Further details of the incident have not been provided.

Enquiries are ongoing to establish the cause of death, however it is not believed to suspicious and the case will be passed to the coroner in due course.

Police at an incident in Inman Road in Sprowston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Police at an incident in Inman Road in Sprowston. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Several police cars and ambulances were at the scene and the house door had to be battered down for officers to gain entry. 

Initially there was confusion from neighbours but one said they had not seen person recently.

There were also reports of officers in hazardous material suits.   

