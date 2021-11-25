Meet the NR3 street taking a Christmas light switch-on into their own hands

With light switch-ons cancelled across the county one Norwich street has decided it is not ready to give up on the festive pastime for good.

Folk living in Wodehouse Road in the heart of NR3 have taken matters into their own hands and are conducting their own 20-home-strong event this weekend.

Colin Hynson is one of the organisers of the event and said: “It started last year. When we learned that the city event would not go ahead we decided to do our own.

Around 20 houses on the street will join in, including selling snacks and drinks. - Credit: Colin Hynson

“Once again we heard the city switch-on has been cancelled so we knew that we would have to do our own again.”

This year, the street plans to go bigger and better.

He added: “Last year, only our street was invited but this year we have opened it up to everyone. There will even be food and drink available.”

The event is set to be bigger and better than last year. - Credit: Colin Hynson

The street will be accepting food donations which they plan to give to their local food bank at Silver Road community centre.

The lights will be switched on at 7pm Saturday November 27 , so arrive early to enjoy snacks and drinks.