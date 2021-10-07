News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
New store opens in former Ginger shop in Norwich

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 8:48 PM October 7, 2021   
Mother and daughter team Stephanie and Michelle Witts have opened Witts Design on Timber Hill in Norwich.

A mother and daughter team have announced the opening of their new Witts Design store in the former Ginger store on Timber Hill in Norwich.

The store, which sells an array of homeware and gifts as well as offering screen printing courses and interior design services, held its launch event this evening (Thursday, October 7) ahead of its proper full opening tomorrow morning at 10am.

Its ground floor will offer homeware while a screen printing studio and interior design showroom will be located on the second floor.

Mother and daughter team Stephanie and Michelle Witts have opened Witts Design on Timber Hill in Norwich.

Witts Design already has one store in Attleborough, but owners Stephanie and Michelle Witts are hoping the new store will become a one-stop shop for their brand which started seven years ago.

Michelle said: "We both live in Norwich, so it's always been a bit of a dream to have a shop like this with lovely character.

Witts Design has opened in the former Ginger store in Timber Hill, Norwich.

"We saw the opportunity going and we had to take it on and develop it into our style, we thought it was about time we stopped in one place and really showed off our product.

"We want to make this a design centre so we are primarily making the ground for a place for accessories and gifts, but then on the next floor we're going to have a screen printing studio so we can hold courses and make some of our artsy crafty things.

"We're also going to have a showroom for our interior design studio, so it's going to be a one-stop shop really going back to our core as designers."

Mother and daughter team Stephanie and Michelle Witts have opened Witts Design on Timber Hill in Norwich.

Stephanie added: "One of the reasons we really liked this building is because Norwich city actually had a prevalent textiles history back in the 1800s so we wanted to bring back traditional independent crafts and make people aware of the history of textiles in Norwich."

Witts Design has opened in the former Ginger store in Timber Hill, Norwich.

Everything in the store will be made in the UK with many items being designed and produced on its second floor.

Witts Design has opened in the former Ginger store in Timber Hill, Norwich.

Witts Design has opened on Timber Hill in Norwich.

Norwich News

