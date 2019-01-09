Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 3°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Norwich pub to host winter beer festival

09 January, 2019 - 15:32
The Vine owner Aey Allen (centre) with The Lady Mayoress (left) and The Lord Mayor (right) of Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen

The Vine owner Aey Allen (centre) with The Lady Mayoress (left) and The Lord Mayor (right) of Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen

Aey Allen

A Norwich pub that was voted into The Good Beer Guide is preparing to host its 10th annual winter beer festival.

The Vine, Norwich will be hosting a winter beer festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aey AllenThe Vine, Norwich will be hosting a winter beer festival. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen

The Vine, on Dove Street, has been hosting a beer festival since 2009.

Owner Aey Allen, 48, whose past catering experience includes Siam Bangkok and Sugar Hut, said that beer lovers could expect a selection of excellent real ales from many counties, with some of them making their Norwich debut.

The event used take place twice a year, but owner Aey Allen says it now only takes place in the winter.

Ms Allen said: “It is important that people support their local pubs all year round and not just during the peak periods otherwise they may not be there when you want them.”

The Vine has appeared in The Good Beer Guide since 2011. This year’s winter beer festival will take place from Friday February 1 to Saturday February 9.

The pub will also be serving its customary Thai cuisine for patrons to enjoy with the special list of beers.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Ambulances queued outside NNUH as hospital faced ‘unprecedented’ A&E demand

Fourteen ambulances were queued outside the NNUH on Sunday, with another two said to be waiting in the resuscitation bays. Photo: Submitted

Health worker at HMP Norwich jailed after relationship with inmate

Norwich Prison. Photo : Steve Adams

Most Read

New trains set for overnight tests between Norwich, Diss and Yarmouth

One of the new Stadler “bi-mode” Greater Anglia trains on test at Diss station. Picture: Greater Anglia

Traffic delays after accident and lorry break down on A143

A broken down lorry and accident has caused traffic disruption on the A143. Picture: Norfolk Police

Fresh talks on plans to develop bungalows on empty town centre land

Diss Lawns, also known as Parish Fields, could be developed into a complex of 24 retirement bungalows. PHOTO: Sophie Smith

Police crack down on speeding on major road to Norwich

Police officers at Long Stratton have been conducting speed checks. PHOTO: South Norfolk Police

Death of mother prompts woman to shed eight stone

Rosalind Butt, from Long Stratton, who has shed eight stone after being prompted to get healthier following the death of her mother. Picture: Slimming World

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

House of Fraser closing date revealed

The House of Fraser store at the Intu Chapelfield shopping centre in Norwich is closing in February. Picture: Neil Didsbury

7 cheap and free things to do in Norfolk this week - from brewery tour to ballet

Redwell Brewery Tour Credit: James Randle

Police hunt driver after Audi crashes on NDR roundabout

The Audi A1 on the Broadland Northway roundabout. Picture: Brian Lee

Another black cat ‘overlooked’ at rescue centre as others find loving homes

Asha needs a home. Photo: RSPCA East Norfolk

Norwich pub to host winter beer festival

The Vine owner Aey Allen (centre) with The Lady Mayoress (left) and The Lord Mayor (right) of Norwich. Photo: Courtesy of Aey Allen
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists