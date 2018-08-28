Former land girl and charwoman from South Norfolk turns 100

Winnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse Care Archant

A former land girl from South Norfolk has celebrated her 100th birthday.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Winnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse Care Winnie Jones celebrates her 100th birthday at Harker House in Long Stratton. PHOTO: Norse Care

Winnie Jones turned 100 on Monday, November 26 at Harker House care home in Long Stratton with friends, family, and Norse Care staff.

The daughter of a vicar, Mrs Jones has lived most of her life in the village of Hethersett, and regularly visited the Norfolk coast with her three sisters while growing up.

After meeting her first husband in the Second World War, she had a son who later passed away. When she met her second husband Frank, nicknamed Oliver Twist, Mrs Jones went on to have three daughters, and fostered a boy as well.

Mrs Jones worked hard as a charwoman and land girl, one of more than 80,000 woman working on farm land in the Second World War.

Mrs Jones also has done a lot of voluntary work with the elderly and with children during her life and said she found it “very rewarding”.