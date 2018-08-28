Winners announced in Norwich Festive Faces contest

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Nicole Nieves. Photo: Nicole Nieves Archant

Winners in a contest which saw photographs projected onto Norwich Castle have been announced.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Sophie Steward. Photo: Sophie Steward A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Sophie Steward. Photo: Sophie Steward

The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) launched its Festive Faces competition in December, encouraging people to submit their photos and selfies.

They were screened onto the side of the 900-year-old castle, before judges whittled down the entries into a final five for three categories - portraits, groups and pets.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Katie Day. Photo: Katie Day A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Katie Day. Photo: Katie Day

Now, the team have announced the winners, with Nicole Nieves’ shot of her guinea pigs in their festive gear taking home the overall winner prize.

The runners-up were Natasha Hennessey, with her photo of a youngster in a Christmas onesie, Katie Day’s family shot in elf costumes and Sophie Steward, with a picture of her golden retriever in its Christmas glasses.

A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Natasha Hennessey. Photo: Natasha Hennessey A finalist in the Norwich Business Improvement District's Festive Faces contest, taken by Natasha Hennessey. Photo: Natasha Hennessey

Runners-up will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich, while the winner will enjoy a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House with one guest.