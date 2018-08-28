Winners announced in Norwich Festive Faces contest
PUBLISHED: 09:28 21 December 2018 | UPDATED: 09:28 21 December 2018
Winners in a contest which saw photographs projected onto Norwich Castle have been announced.
The Norwich Business Improvement District (BID) launched its Festive Faces competition in December, encouraging people to submit their photos and selfies.
They were screened onto the side of the 900-year-old castle, before judges whittled down the entries into a final five for three categories - portraits, groups and pets.
Now, the team have announced the winners, with Nicole Nieves’ shot of her guinea pigs in their festive gear taking home the overall winner prize.
The runners-up were Natasha Hennessey, with her photo of a youngster in a Christmas onesie, Katie Day’s family shot in elf costumes and Sophie Steward, with a picture of her golden retriever in its Christmas glasses.
Runners-up will receive a £100 voucher to spend in Norwich, while the winner will enjoy a two-night stay with breakfast at the Assembly House with one guest.