Winner of 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award announced

Kate Wolstenholme

Published: 1:58 PM November 18, 2020    Updated: 7:23 PM November 21, 2020
Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Picture: Anna Ward - Credit: Anna Ward

Anna Ward has been selected as the winner of the Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society (NCAS), with the judges commending her use of fabrics, threads and weaving.

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Eleanor Marshman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Affordance". Picture: Eleanor Marshman - Credit: Eleanor Marshman

Grace Farman, Dan Randall, Eleanor Marshman and Sammy Tapp were highly commended by the judges.

The Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society, founded in 1956, is a charitable organisation for contemporary arts in Norfolk. Each year they work with Norwich University of the Arts to award a BA (Hons) Fine Art graduate a £500 prize, selected from the Graduate Showcase.

Vice-Chancellor of Norwich University of the Arts (NUA), Professor John Last, said: “The Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society’s support for NUA, our students and graduates — and the support it represents from established local artists — is all the more valuable this year where connection and a sense of creative community feels more important than ever.

“I know our fine art graduates really appreciate the endorsement of their creative output as they embark on their careers.”

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Eleanor Marshman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Aura". Picture: Eleanor Marshman - Credit: Eleanor Marshman

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Grace Farman was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Senescence". Picture: Grace Farman - Credit: Grace Farman

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Grace Farman was highly commended by the judges. Picture: Grace Farman - Credit: Grace Farman

Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Here is her piece "Woven Ground". Picture: Anna Ward - Credit: Anna Ward

Anna Ward was selected at the winner of the 2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Here is her piece "Contingent Threads". Picture: Anna Ward - Credit: Anna Ward

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Sammy Tapp was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Maybe we care about each other too much". Picture: Sammy Trapp - Credit: Sammy Trapp

2020 Norfolk Contemporary Arts Society Award. Sammy Tapp was highly commended by the judges. Here is her piece "Spring dreams". Picture: Sammy Trapp - Credit: Sammy Trapp

