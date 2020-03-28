Search

Management of Norwich bar insist no one hurt as wind destroys sign

PUBLISHED: 15:51 28 March 2020 | UPDATED: 15:55 28 March 2020

The sign of Reload Gaming Lounge and Bar in Norwich was destroyed in windy conditions Picture: Submitted

The sign of Reload Gaming Lounge and Bar in Norwich was destroyed in windy conditions Picture: Submitted

Submitted

There was a lucky escape for a Norwich business this afternoon, as windy conditions saw a city centre bar’s sign destroyed.

Reload Gaming Lounge and Bar, in Prince of Wales Road, is currently closed along with all pubs and bars in line with government regulations to limit social interaction in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic.

Yet with winds forecast of up to 25mph, management took to social media to update regulars of what had happened, playing down social media comments that someone was almost injured by the incident.

A post on Facebook explained: “Thank you to our customers for their concern over our recent building damage, we are aware and were on scene within 20 minutes.

“CCTV has been reviewed and contrary to rumours nobody was hurt or close by when the front fell.

“Clean up crew have thankfully cleared everything up swiftly and our building is now ready for its fresh new sign, which was luckily already being planned for installation after the isolation measures are reduced.

“See you when we return!”

Reload opened in October 2018 and as well as a nightclub on the ground floor, it also offers a gaming lounge and bar downstairs with various games consoles available to play.

