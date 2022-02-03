News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Where there's a Wil, there's a way - estate agent sets up kickstart grant

Francis Redwood

Published: 12:17 PM February 3, 2022
Wil Barber is giving back to the community with £1,000 worth of grants for students.

Wil Barber, owner of William's Way Estate Agents, is giving back to the community with £1,000 worth of grants for students. - Credit: Wil Barber

An estate agency is giving school leavers an opportunity to get a head start in further education by offering a total of £1,000 in grants.

Wil Barber, owner of William's Way Estate Agents, launched the incentive in January.

"We've been well supported in the community over the last couple of years," he said.

"We're a small, independent family-run business and many have chosen to use us to sell their house instead of bigger company.

"So this seemed like a perfect time to give back to the community after enjoying a really good relationship with them for so long."

William's Way Estate Agent opened in April 2016 with Wil's wife and uncle

William's Way Estate Agent opened in April 2016 and is a family run business with his wife and uncle. - Credit: Wil Barber

The grant is to be offered to both Taverham and Hellesdon High School with £500 going to a lucky student from each school.

Wil added: "It's available to students between year 11-13.

"I'm not looking to limit it to just university. We want to encourage all areas of learning so the money could go to someone wanting to start up a business or join an apprenticeship.

"Everyone has a different path in life, so no matter where you go, we want to try and help them achieve their goals."

The 34-year-old entrepreneur has first-hand experience of how expensive further education can be.

He said: "When you're young and have no money it's difficult to buy tools or equipment for what you need.

"I went to university in Hawaii and got by on a football scholarship and a number of academic grants.

"Without these I wouldn't have made it through and got my degree, which is why I feel this is important because grants are not prevalent here.

"Fees for going into further education are ridiculous and I hate to think it would put someone off from looking into higher learning."

Wil knows first hand who hard it is to pay your way in higher learning and is looking to help others.

Wil went to university in Hawaii and knows first hand what it's like to try and pay your way while in higher learning - and hopes to try and help others. - Credit: Wil Barber

To apply, all eligible students need to e-mail: info@williamsway.co.uk - with entries closing in May and a final decision to be made in June.

William's Way is contributing a portion of each completed house sale in 2022 to the cause, as well as Wil, who will be running 874 virtual miles to raise money.

Anyone from the public is able to contribute themselves by visiting the companies' just giving page.

