‘Incisive, fair and compassionate’ - major Norfolk charity reveals its first ever Patron

Age UK Norfolk welcomed its new Patron, William Armstrong OBE, at the Marion Day Care and Dementia Centre. Photo: Age UK Age UK

A high profile Norwich charity celebrated “the start of a new chapter” with the appointment of their first ever Patron.

Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

William Armstrong OBE, was revealed as Age UK Norwich’s new public face at the relaunch of the Marion Day Care and Dementia Centre in Thorpe Hamlet.

The event, held on Friday, November 2, at the newly refurbished facility, was Mr Armstrong’s first public appearance with the charity and he said it was a privilege to be able to support the organisations vital work.

A former county coroner and sheriff of Norwich, Mr Armstrong has long played an active role in public life.

In 2015 he was awarded an OBE for services to the bereaved and to charity, having established a support service at inquests and appointed the country’s first coroner’s chaplain.

Mr Armstrong said he had always admired Age UK’s dedication to improving the lives of older people.

He added: “It is so important that, as a society, we do all we can to make life the best it can be for older people - caring for them, befriending them, making them feel wanted and needed as part of our community, involving them, keeping them as active as they can be and treating them with dignity and respect.”

Kate Money, Chair of Age UK Norwich said the charity was delighted to be party to Mr Armstrong’s extensive expertise of the region’s legal, social and health issues.

She said: “Bill enjoys a reputation for incisive, fair and compassionate service for local people. We are genuinely honoured and delighted Mr Armstrong has agreed to be our Patron.”

Age UK are heavily involved in supporting dementia patients and offer a range of services dedicated to dementia care.

The Marion Day Care and Dementia Centre offers daily support for patients and their families, and describes itself as “less about a day centre and more about a place that cares for people”.

After its recent overhaul, funded in part by ReAssure Insurance Company, the centre opened its doors to the public for the open day to showcase its array of new services.