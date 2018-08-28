Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Partly Cloudy

Partly Cloudy

max temp: 8°C

min temp: 5°C

Five-day forecast

‘If you want a white Christmas go to Norway’ - Norfolk unlikely to see snow on the big day, forecasters say

PUBLISHED: 20:04 17 December 2018

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Forecasters say Norfolk is unlikely to have a white Christmas. Photo: Antony Kelly

Archant Norfolk 2018

Forecasters have predicted a wet and windy festive period for the east of England, dashing any hopes of a white Christmas.

Norfolk hasn’t had a white Christmas in eight years and is unlikely to see another this year, according to Weatherquest.

A spokesperson for Weatherquest said: “I don’t think we’re going to see any snow this year, around the festive period the public can expect westerly winds and showers.

“Christmas day will see showers and the highest temperature of the day will be around 6C. Boxing Day will have more of the same but will be a little bit colder.

“It’s the typical forecast for this time of year: Breezy, dry and frosty. If you’re looking for a White Christmas, Norway is due to have snow on Christmas Day.

“We’re actually more likely to have snow in Norfolk at Easter than we are at Christmas.”

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Police release CCTV images of men after 11 iPhones are stolen from Apple store

Police have issued CCTV images of men they would like to speak to after iPhones were stolen from the Apple store in Norwich. Picture Norfolk Constabulary.

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Woman, 95, died after condemned boilers in Norfolk care home failed

Pine Heath Nursing Home at High Kelling, which has now closed. Pic: Sam Robbins.

‘You’re a really kind man’ - mystery stranger thanked by Norwich nurses after paying for group’s Christmas meal

The Vine pub in Norwich, where the kind stranger paid for the nurses' Christmas meal. Pic: Sonya Duncan.

Most Read

Lewis Hamilton criticised for calling Stevenage ‘the slums’ in BBC SPOTY speech

Lewis Hamilton is interviewed on stage during the BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2018 at Birmingham Genting Arena. Picture: David Davies/PA Wire.

Terminal cancer patient abused by Stevenage neighbours over disabled parking bay

Arthur Campion has terminal cancer and the council has painted a disabled space opposite his home, but neighbours keep parking in it. Picture: DANNY LOO

Man found dead in Arlesey river

Police are investigating after a body was found in a river in Arlesey. Picture: Archant

Newly-built Biggleswade pub opens its doors to the public

McMullen and Sons new pub, The King's Reach. Picture: Doug Mac

Two arrests in Stevenage police operation to disrupt county lines drug dealing

Police stop vehicles on the A602 near Hooks Cross. Picture: Herts police.

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

Sadness as coach firm announces closure after 80 years in business

Spratts Coaches, Wreningham, announced they plan to close after 80 years trading. Photo: Spratts Coaches

Seven cheap and free things to do over Christmas in Norfolk - from a disco and chips night to panto

Father Christmas is coming to Creake Abbey Christmas Farmers' Market Credit: Jake Sugden

Former landlord’s horror at massive bill after leaving pub for health reasons

The Woodman on North Walsham road, Norwich. landlord Darren Reilly. Photo by Simon Finlay

Hanley and McLean in action as City U23s are pegged back in feisty Colney battle with Sunderland

Norwich City U23s v Sunderland U23s at Colney - Kenny McLean Picture: Norwich City

Fire service attend vehicle blaze at Norfolk petrol station

Norfolk fire and rescue services were called to Fakenham Road at 8.28pm on Monday evening after reports of a vehicle fire in a petrol station. Picture: Google Maps
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists