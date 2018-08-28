Will it be a white Christmas? Snow forecast for Christmas Eve in Norwich
PUBLISHED: 11:34 06 December 2018 | UPDATED: 11:34 06 December 2018
The last white Christmas was in 2010 but some forecasters are suggesting that this year could see snow in Norwich.
Forecaster AccuWeather has predicted a minor snowfall of about 6mm in Norwich on December 24, with temperatures as low as 0C.
Local weather forecaster Weatherquest, however, said: “It’s too soon to tell, we’re a long way off in terms of anything reliable.”
Weatherquest did say that we are heading for a colder snap from this Sunday lasting through to Wednesday 12, but that it was unlikely there would be any significant snow in the region.
A ‘cold weather calculator’ based on historical data supplied by the Met Office’s National Climate Information Centre calculates a 12pc chance of a white Christmas in East Anglia.
This is 2pc up on the average year, which Weatherquest explained only has a 10pc chance of significant snow, but still means a festive flurry is slim odds.
However, when The Met Office definition of a White Christmas - a snowflake falling somewhere in the UK during Christmas Eve or Christmas Day – is taken into account then this chance rises to just over 70pc each year.