Wilkinson’s of Norwich offers tea delivery service

PUBLISHED: 21:00 21 April 2020 | UPDATED: 21:00 21 April 2020

Debbie and Rick Harris, who own Wilkinson's of Norwich. Picture: Archant

Archant

As a nation we love tea, and what better day to celebrate than international tea day.

Wilkinson’s of Norwich, which is based in Norwich Lanes if offering home delivery. Picture: ArchantWilkinson’s of Norwich, which is based in Norwich Lanes if offering home delivery. Picture: Archant

Tea is the world’s most manufactured and consumed drink, but recently supermarkets shelves have been looking a little bare of the nation’s favourite botanical beverage.

Luckily, tea lovers need not despair, as Wilkinson’s of Norwich, which is based in Norwich Lanes, has taken the decision to move its 132 strong range of luxury loose leaf teas as well as its 30 different types of coffee online and available for home delivery.

The business has also decided to waive postage costs for orders above £15 during the Covid-19 crisis.

Debbie Harris, who part-owns Wilkinson’s, said: “Tea is a plant, so it’s a botanical, and often when we are feeling down a cup of tea is a pick you up.”

Wilkinson’s of Norwich has taken the decision to move its 132 strong range of luxury loose leaf teas as well as its 30 different types of coffee online and available for home delivery. Picture: ArchantWilkinson’s of Norwich has taken the decision to move its 132 strong range of luxury loose leaf teas as well as its 30 different types of coffee online and available for home delivery. Picture: Archant

Wilkinson’s of Norwich is also donating packs of English Breakfast Tea, packed by the five-year-old daughter of a friend who works at the NNUH, to the hospital.

Wilkinson's of Norwich offers tea delivery service

