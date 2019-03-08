Video

Turn it up a notch - take the Carrow Road atmosphere to Wigan

All roads lead to Wigan for Norwich City fans Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd Paul Chesterton

City fans are being called on to take the colourful display they show at Carrow Road to Wigan this weekend.

Norwich travel to Greater Manchester for the game on Sunday, April 14 following a midweek draw at home to Reading.

Before the game fans held up mosaics to spell out OTBC and City at the River End and Barclay End respectively.

This was part of the One City Strong campaign launched by the EDP and Evening News with support from the club and fan group Along Come Norwich.

Now, Along Come Norwich’s Jon Punt is calling to take the same atmosphere to Wigan by creating a Wall of Yellow in the away end of the DW Stadium.

Norwich City fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire Norwich City fans celebrate during the Sky Bet Championship match at Carrow Road, Norwich. Photo: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

The 40-year-old said: “We thought about how we could transport the amazing atmosphere to away games.

“We have about 5,000 people travelling to Wigan and it would be really appropriate to bring the colour, but the logistics of taking the flags or taking the cards for a mosaics isn’t practical without all the health and safety issues.

“We want to create a wall of colour with the easiest way would be for everyone to bring a scarf. I don’t think I know anyone who doesn’t have a scarf.”

It is not just scarfs as City fans are encouraged to take as much colour as they can.

The River End holding the tiles. Picture: Paddy Davitt The River End holding the tiles. Picture: Paddy Davitt

Mr Punt added: “I think the mosaics looked brilliant, if you inject colour at the start of the game it’s going to help with the pre-match cheering and get people in the mood.

“The atmosphere was really good and the fact the crowd sensed that players needed them, especially being one down in the first half, it was really loud.

“It was really good but for the whole game we can go up a notch. When we did score those two goals I have never heard Carrow Road so loud.”

City currently sit six points ahead of nearest rivals Leeds United with five games remaining, but crucially they are seven points ahead of third placed Sheffield United.