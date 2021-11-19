News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?

Ben Hardy

Published: 6:59 AM November 19, 2021
Boxes wrapped in Christmas paper were left in a Spencer Street skip

Boxes wrapped in Christmas paper were left in a Spencer Street skip - Credit: Charmian McDonagh

Kids on the naughty list? Christmas shopping gone wrong? Santa crashing his sleigh? Community game of pass the parcel? 

People in a city street were greeted with the not very festive sight of a skip filled with Christmas presents earlier this week.

But despite one daughter asking her mum if "it would be rude to climb in and get them?" the presents in a Spencer Street skip were in fact empty boxes. 

Not a sight you see every day

Not a sight you see every day - Credit: Charmian McDonagh

Brian Dack, 53, a plasterer who works for the owner of the skip, laughed: "I did actually shake one just to check.

"It was a bizarre sight. I think there were seven of them. We are going to have to start covering the skip." 

Brian Dack next to the emptied skip where the mystery presents were left

Brian Dack next to the emptied skip where the mystery presents were left - Credit: Ben Hardy

The skip was emptied on Thursday after people spotted the festive boxes.

Isabel Farthing, 29, who lives near the skip, said: "It looked like Christmas decorations for a display."

Marc Demetriou, 41, who lives in Spencer Street said: "Me and my partner did have a chuckle when we saw it. 

"I assumed they were wrapped gift boxes with nothing in them." 

Ben Hardy
