Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?

Boxes wrapped in Christmas paper were left in a Spencer Street skip - Credit: Charmian McDonagh

Kids on the naughty list? Christmas shopping gone wrong? Santa crashing his sleigh? Community game of pass the parcel?

People in a city street were greeted with the not very festive sight of a skip filled with Christmas presents earlier this week.

But despite one daughter asking her mum if "it would be rude to climb in and get them?" the presents in a Spencer Street skip were in fact empty boxes.

Not a sight you see every day - Credit: Charmian McDonagh

Brian Dack, 53, a plasterer who works for the owner of the skip, laughed: "I did actually shake one just to check.

"It was a bizarre sight. I think there were seven of them. We are going to have to start covering the skip."

Brian Dack next to the emptied skip where the mystery presents were left - Credit: Ben Hardy

The skip was emptied on Thursday after people spotted the festive boxes.

Isabel Farthing, 29, who lives near the skip, said: "It looked like Christmas decorations for a display."

Marc Demetriou, 41, who lives in Spencer Street said: "Me and my partner did have a chuckle when we saw it.

"I assumed they were wrapped gift boxes with nothing in them."