Why were Christmas presents dumped in a city skip?
- Credit: Charmian McDonagh
Kids on the naughty list? Christmas shopping gone wrong? Santa crashing his sleigh? Community game of pass the parcel?
People in a city street were greeted with the not very festive sight of a skip filled with Christmas presents earlier this week.
But despite one daughter asking her mum if "it would be rude to climb in and get them?" the presents in a Spencer Street skip were in fact empty boxes.
Brian Dack, 53, a plasterer who works for the owner of the skip, laughed: "I did actually shake one just to check.
"It was a bizarre sight. I think there were seven of them. We are going to have to start covering the skip."
The skip was emptied on Thursday after people spotted the festive boxes.
Isabel Farthing, 29, who lives near the skip, said: "It looked like Christmas decorations for a display."
Marc Demetriou, 41, who lives in Spencer Street said: "Me and my partner did have a chuckle when we saw it.
"I assumed they were wrapped gift boxes with nothing in them."