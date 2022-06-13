Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?

Author Picture Icon

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 3:25 PM June 13, 2022
Yellow and green stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road

Yellow and green stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

Some Norwich City fans have been left puzzled after new yellow and green stripes above the club's ticket office appeared last week.

The club is in the process of transforming its crest as part of a 'brand evolution project' to modernise the design – with some supporters questioning whether it could feature on a new kit.

Having first unveiled the new crest in November, Norwich City previously announced it would be used from June 17, 2022, and will appear on the club's kits from next season.

Some Norwich City fans have questioned why the stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road

Some Norwich City fans have questioned why the stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

And today, a football club spokesman confirmed the stripes on the side of Carrow Road were to do with the new crest launch but stopped short of revealing any further information.

He said: "I can tell you it is to do with the new crest launch but that is all I can say at this stage."

The Canaries are preparing for life in the Championship following last season's relegation from the Premier League with fixtures for the new campaign set to be revealed on Thursday, June 23.

Norwich Live News
Football
Norwich News

Don't Miss

Hethersett Academy, pictured inset, has been questioned by some parents over its disciplinary approach 

Walk in line and wear right socks: Parents school rules anger

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Horizon Centre at Broadland Business Park

Hopes rise for new railway station on outskirts of Norwich

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Student Grace Ellis was invited on stage with The Killers at Carrow Road. 

Carrow Road Concerts | Updated

'Once in a lifetime' - Local student Grace on playing drums for The Killers

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Junction Road, where it meets with Aylsham Road, has been closed off due to the sinkhole.

Norwich Live News

Sinkhole 'size of large watermelon' closes city road

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon