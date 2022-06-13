Why are there stripes outside Carrow Road?

Yellow and green stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

Some Norwich City fans have been left puzzled after new yellow and green stripes above the club's ticket office appeared last week.

The club is in the process of transforming its crest as part of a 'brand evolution project' to modernise the design – with some supporters questioning whether it could feature on a new kit.

👀🔰 Could we be seeing some 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗶𝗽𝗲𝘀 on the 🆕 Norwich City kit❓



📲 @jack_ncfc | #NCFC pic.twitter.com/ksq4Loetzm — Talk Norwich City (@TalkNorwichCity) June 8, 2022

Having first unveiled the new crest in November, Norwich City previously announced it would be used from June 17, 2022, and will appear on the club's kits from next season.

Some Norwich City fans have questioned why the stripes have appeared on the side of Carrow Road - Credit: Archant

And today, a football club spokesman confirmed the stripes on the side of Carrow Road were to do with the new crest launch but stopped short of revealing any further information.

Oooh ooohhh I know! Maybe it's the colour of our new kit? 🤔 — Rob Grimwood 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇬🇧 (@CFBBritBaller) June 9, 2022

He said: "I can tell you it is to do with the new crest launch but that is all I can say at this stage."

The Canaries are preparing for life in the Championship following last season's relegation from the Premier League with fixtures for the new campaign set to be revealed on Thursday, June 23.