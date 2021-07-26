Tell us: Why young people move away from Norfolk
Published: 2:04 PM July 26, 2021
- Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Are you a young person living in Norfolk? Or are you from Norfolk but you've moved away?
Depending on your interests, career goals or opportunities, moving away might seem like the best path for you.
We want to know if and why our region's young people decide to move out of Norfolk.
Equally we are interested in hearing what might convince them to stay. More than 19pc of Norfolk's population is made up of young people, we would be interested to hear as many opinions as possible.
We have compiled a short anonymous survey to give us an insight into how our young people really feel about living in Norfolk and the prospect of staying.
