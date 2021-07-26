News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Tell us: Why young people move away from Norfolk

Author Picture Icon

Sophie Skyring

Published: 2:04 PM July 26, 2021   
Group young people using mobile smartphone outdoor - Millennial generation having fun with new trend

Countless students face uncertainty over their futures - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Are you a young person living in Norfolk? Or are you from Norfolk but you've moved away?

Depending on your interests, career goals or opportunities, moving away might seem like the best path for you.

A view of promenade, town centrem, and pier, Cromer, seaside town in Norfolk, England

We'd like to find out why young people move away from Norfolk - and what might convince them to stay. - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

We want to know if and why our region's young people decide to move out of Norfolk. 

Equally we are interested in hearing what might convince them to stay. More than 19pc of Norfolk's population is made up of young people, we would be interested to hear as many opinions as possible.

We have compiled a short anonymous survey to give us an insight into how our young people really feel about living in Norfolk and the prospect of staying. 


