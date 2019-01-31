Search

Quiz

'I'm the Dr Dolittle of deer' - who said it, Nick Conrad or Alan Partridge?

31 January, 2019 - 09:28
Alan Partridge and Nick Conrad. Photo: Archant

Alan Partridge and Nick Conrad. Photo: Archant

Archant

They are both beloved Norfolk radio presenters, a familiar voice for thousands of our county’s listeners, who often find themselves becoming the butt of the joke.

While we are big fans of BBC Radio Norfolk’s Nick Conrad, who is also one of our columnists, even he admits his one-liners and quips sometimes stray into the Partridge-esque.

So, to cheer us all up on a particularly bleak, cold day at the end of January, we’ve pulled together a few of his classics to test you in the ultimate quiz for fans of Norfolk radio - who said it, Nick Conrad or Alan Partridge?

It comes ahead of Partridge’s return to our screens, with his new television show, This Time With Alan Partridge, due to return over six 30-minute episodes in February.

It will see the Norfolk favourite, played and created by actor Steve Coogan, given the opportunity to present an evening magazine show which looks at consumer affairs, interviews and hard-hitting topics including the Me Too movement.

MORE: A-ha! Alan Partridge to return to our screens with new series next month









