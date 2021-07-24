Park issues warning over bacteria which is toxic to dogs
- Credit: Sonya Duncan
A country park has issued a warning about a bacteria growing during the warm weather which can be toxic to dogs.
Whitlingham Country Park has said blue-green algae has been detected in the Great and Little Broads.
The group of bacteria, which gives the appearance of algae when clumped together, has been blooming after the recent heat.
A statement from Whitlingham Country Park says: "Avoid contact with the water, it may cause skin irritation and stomach upset. The algae is toxic to humans and may be fatal to pets."
Blooms of blue-green algae can produce harmful toxins which stop a dog’s liver from functioning properly, and can be fatal.
Blue Cross for Pets state types of blue-green algae can kill a dog just 15 minutes to an hour after drinking contaminated water.
If you think you have spotted blue-green algae in water and cannot see any signage, report it to the Environment Agency which can investigate.
