Faulty streetlights in city suburb prompt safety fears at night

Published: 8:03 AM July 24, 2021

Faulty streetlights along White Woman Lane in Sprowston has left Marcus Moore, who has dyspraxia, feeling unsafe walking home at night - Credit: Danielle Booden

Safety concerns have been expressed over faulty streetlights in a city suburb.

Two streetlights on White Woman Lane, between Old Catton and Sprowston, have not been working at all, while another has been flickering, prompting people to feel unsafe walking alone at night.

A further faulty light has been reported at Windsor Park Gardens.

One of the faulty street lights on White Woman Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Natasha Harpley, district councillor for Sprowston Central, said it forms part of an ongoing issue that has left some feeling uncomfortable.

She said: "The town council is looking at switching to LED so the question is do we want to fix these lights or replace them overall?

"I sympathise from a safety point of view as there are too many dark and dingy areas which is an issue."

One of the faulty street lights on White Woman Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The White Woman Lane streetlights have recently been reported to Sprowston Town Council by Marcus Moore, who lives in the area and has dyspraxia, which affects fine and/or gross motor coordination.

Mr Moore said the flickering light on White Woman Lane has also affected his condition.

He often walks down the street alone due to his bus terminating at the White Woman Lane roundabout in the evenings.

Mr Moore added: "The town council seems to be going around in circles with these streetlights. It's the ones put in 12 years ago and they are either flickering or off. I do not feel safe in the dark."

Karen Vincent, district and county councillor for Old Catton and Sprowston West Ward, said: "Marcus kindly sent the details to me this morning and I have reported these to be fixed.

"If a resident tells me they feel unsafe, of course this is of concern to me and a matter I take seriously."

Guy Ranaweera, town clerk, added: "Mr Moore has recently reported those faulty street lights to us and we have instructed our lighting contractor to attend."

One of the faulty street lights just off White Woman Lane in Sprowston. - Credit: Danielle Booden

Norfolk County Council said in the winter that around 15,000 main road lights will be upgraded to LED bulbs as part of a target of becoming carbon neutral as an authority by 2030.

Across the country, streetlights have formed part of a debate on how to make women feel safer alone at night after the murder of Sarah Everard in London. Campaigners say streetlights being switched off, or not being repaired, puts people at risk.