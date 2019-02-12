Then and now: Do you remember these former Norwich pubs?

The former Duke of Connaught pub sign on Livingstone Street in Norwich. Photo: Nick Butcher Archant © 2008

It’s no secret that it’s a challenging time to run a pub.

The former Woodside Pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Adrian Judd The former Woodside Pub in Thorpe St Andrew. Photo: Adrian Judd

Plenty have closed over the last few years, with figures from late last year showing that Norwich alone had lost 24pc of its pubs since 2001. Many have since been given other uses, or been turned into homes.

Here, we’ve taken a look at some of the city’s old pubs - and what they’ve become now. All photos are from Google, and are dated between 2008 and 2017.

• The Bakers Arms

The Bakers Arms, at 66 Leonards Road, served drinks from the late 1800s, but was sold for redevelopment in 2009. It has been converted into a three-bedroom house.

• Canary

Norwich City Council gave permission for the Watling Road pub to be demolished in 2010 to make way for 25 affordable homes.

• The Grove

After standing empty since 2009, a campaign was started in 2011 by Cadge Road residents to see the former pub site reused. It has since become housing.

• Queen Charlotte

Formerly known as the Lord Nelson, the Dereham Road pub changed its name to the Artful Dodger in 1989, the Dodgers Karaoke Café and Bar in 2001 and the Queen Charlotte in 2006. It closed in 2008, and since 2011 has been a centre for the Norwich and Norfolk Muslim Association.

• Royal Oak

In 2012 the pub, on North Walsham Road, became the headquarters of a photocopying business.

• Spread Eagle

The pub, on Sussex Street, closed down in 2010 and has since become housing.

• The Woodside

The Woodside pub, between the junction of Thunder Lane and Plumstead Road East, was demolished in 2010. In 2012, planning permission was given to bulid homes on the site, and work started in 2013.

• Duke of Norfolk

The pub, on Mousehold Lane, was built in 1938 but was sold in 2009, and was converted into Indian restaurant Rishi in 2011.

• Duke of Connaught

The Victorian pub, on Livingstone Street, was destroyed in 1942, and rebuilt 12 years later. It was sold in 2011 and has become housing.

• The Millhouse

The pub, on Laundry Lane in Thorpe St Andrew, closed in 2013 and has since become a Co-Op store.

• The Firs

Built in 1938, The Firs, on Cromer Road, was built opposite the Firs Stadium, a speedway venue. It was sold for housing in 1964, but in 2010 was sold to become a Tesco Express.

