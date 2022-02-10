What can those hit by cancelled city gigs do to claim money back?
Frustrated folk who parted with their hard-earned cash for city events that have been cancelled have hope of getting their money back.
Hundreds of people have been left short-changed after promoters M&B Promotions and Easy Ticketing went bust.
This meant Norwich events such as Comedy in the Park and a Craig David show - both scheduled for Earlham Park in August - have been cancelled with no rescheduled date.
But Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert for Which?, said there are steps people can take to try to reclaim their money.
She said: "If you purchased from a company that has since gone bust, you may well find yourself at the back of a long queue of creditors wanting their money back.
"However if you spent more than £100 on your tickets and used a credit card, you have additional protections and can try using Section 75 to get your money back from your card company.
"If you paid by debit card, you can contact your bank and ask it to use chargeback rules to reverse the transaction - although there's no guarantee this will work."
PayPal users can sometimes rely on buyer protection for a refund. But many have been told a 180-day time limit means they cannot get cash back.
Martyn James, a consumer rights expert for Resolver, said customers can make a formal complaint through PayPal's website if they are rejected through the automated process.
Mr James added: "When a business goes bust, there's usually a small window of opportunity for you to get your cash back - and this all comes down to how you paid for your tickets.
"If you paid by debit or credit card, contact the card provider or bank immediately and tell them that M&B Promotions has gone bust and can they 'charge back' your cash.
"There's a time limit for charge back and many people will be over it given how long ago tickets went on sale.
"But if this is the case, ask your bank or card provider if there's anything else they can do to recall your cash - and why not send them the link to M&B page showing they are going into administration?"