News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

What can those hit by cancelled city gigs do to claim money back?

Author Picture Icon

Ben Hardy

Published: 3:16 PM February 10, 2022
Updated: 8:12 PM February 10, 2022
Crowds getting ready to watch Tom Jones at Earlham Park in Norwich. Picture: Danielle Booden

Crowds in Norwich's Earlham Park - Credit: Archant 2021

Frustrated folk who parted with their hard-earned cash for city events that have been cancelled have hope of getting their money back.

Hundreds of people have been left short-changed after promoters M&B Promotions and Easy Ticketing went bust. 

This meant Norwich events such as Comedy in the Park and a Craig David show - both scheduled for Earlham Park in August - have been cancelled with no rescheduled date.

But Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert for Which?, said there are steps people can take to try to reclaim their money.

She said: "If you purchased from a company that has since gone bust, you may well find yourself at the back of a long queue of creditors wanting their money back.  

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert for Which? 

Lisa Webb, a consumer law expert for Which? - Credit: Lisa Webb

"However if you spent more than £100 on your tickets and used a credit card, you have additional protections and can try using Section 75 to get your money back from your card company. 

"If you paid by debit card, you can contact your bank and ask it to use chargeback rules to reverse the transaction - although there's no guarantee this will work." 

Craig David has announced a 2021 Norwich show in Earlham Park. 

Craig David had been expected to perform in Norwich in August - Credit: Contributed

PayPal users can sometimes rely on buyer protection for a refund. But many have been told a 180-day time limit means they cannot get cash back.

Martyn James, a consumer rights expert for Resolver, said customers can make a formal complaint through PayPal's website if they are rejected through the automated process.

Martyn James, a consumer law expert for Resolver, a free independent issue resolution service

Martyn James, a consumer law expert for Resolver, a free independent issue resolution service - Credit: Resolver

Most Read

  1. 1 Plea for volunteers otherwise park's mini railway will be 'history'
  2. 2 Village to quadruple in size after 300-home development
  3. 3 First look at the city barber shop with a bar and poker table
  1. 4 Customers struggle to get cash back as city events cancelled
  2. 5 It's back! Escaped eagle owl spotted near Carrow Road
  3. 6 Infrastructure fears as housing and tree felling project continues
  4. 7 Food review: Perowne Room, Norwich - 'Shockingly good value'
  5. 8 Costessey man charged with possession of an imitation firearm
  6. 9 The show-stopping Norwich restaurant doing good in the city
  7. 10 Three arrested for murder after teenager's death in Norwich

Mr James added: "When a business goes bust, there's usually a small window of opportunity for you to get your cash back - and this all comes down to how you paid for your tickets.

"If you paid by debit or credit card, contact the card provider or bank immediately and tell them that M&B Promotions has gone bust and can they 'charge back' your cash.

"There's a time limit for charge back and many people will be over it given how long ago tickets went on sale.

"But if this is the case, ask your bank or card provider if there's anything else they can do to recall your cash - and why not send them the link to M&B page showing they are going into administration?" 

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Eglington Mews, Norwich

Norwich Live News

Homes evacuated as bomb disposal team swarm city cul-de-sac

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Connor Secker runs into the Berstrete Gates pub in Norwich with a knife before threatening a group of youths.

WATCH: Moment armed man burst into Norwich pub

Peter Walsh

Author Picture Icon
The closure of the Riverside Road and Thorpe Road junction has had an impact on surrounding neighbours such as Mark Deveney 

Parents fear 'accident waiting to happen' as busy city road shuts

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
The Artichoke pub in Magdalen Street in Norwich is set to open a new shop next door

Pub opens bottle shop and deli offering everything for 'perfect night in'

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon