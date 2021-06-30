Some of the Norwich pubs and bars showing England v Ukraine

Video

Published: 12:07 PM June 30, 2021 Updated: 12:18 PM June 30, 2021

England fans will once again be out in force to support the Three Lions in their Euro 2020 quarter final against Ukraine on Saturday night. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The nation celebrated as one when Harry Kane nodded home to secure a historic win for England as they dumped Germany out of Euro 2020.

Three Lions fans in Norwich and Beccles fan parks went ballistic as they watched their country secure a place in the quarter finals and a meeting with Ukraine.

Just like on Tuesday night, England fans will flock to pubs on Saturday hoping Gareth Southgate's men can pull out another stunning victory.

Here are some of the places in the city where you can grab a pint with friends while watching the big game:

The Woolpack Inn, Golden Ball Street

Security, Claire Chambers-Paston, left, and Hannah Talbot, get into the Euros spirit ahead of the England against Scotland match earlier in the tournament. - Credit: Denise Bradley

With plenty of screens inside, the Woolpack is usually a very popular spot for the football.

You may also want to watch:

The Greene King pub is offering bookings starting half an hour before kick-off times, for three hours to have a pint and a bite to eat while you watch the game.

It's booking system is already open so best to be quick if you want to make sure you get a space.

The Murderers, Timber Hill

The Murderers in Timber Hill. - Credit: Danielle Booden

The ever-popular Timber Hill pub is always a great place to watch live sport.

The pub has several screens inside and plenty of seating room for a city centre haunt, but its popularity means you'll still have to move quickly to get a table for the big game.

According to Matchpint, it will be showing both the Czech Republic v Denmark game as well as the British and Irish Lions' first outing of their South Africa tour before the England game, so it's the place to be for a superb evening of live sport.

The Lamb Inn, Orford Place

The outdoor seating area at the Lamb Inn. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Lamb has been showing the Euros since the tournament began and has been accepting bookings for tables.

Pub-goers were advised to book tables early to avoid disappointment for the Germany game, so it's likely to be a similar story as England face off with Ukraine.

The pub's online booking system currently shows no tickets available, but this may change closer to the time.

Rileys, Magdalen Street

Tickets for a space at Riley's on Saturday night will go on sale at some point on Wednesday.

For England's game against Germany, the sports bar was selling tables for four in the fanzone for £50 which included four beers and a pizza, while it was £10 per person for a seat and a drink only.

Chances are it will be a similar story once again for the quarter finals clash.

The Ten Bells, St Benedict's Street

Inside the Ten Bells, newly opened as a pub restaurant with a an open barbeque kitchen. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The recently renovated Ten Bells pub will be showing the game on several screens inside.

And it's perfect for those who dislike regular football commentary – the pub will be showing the game without sound to offer a "more chilled" atmosphere.