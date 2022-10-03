Where will football fans be watching the World Cup this winter?

Football fans at The Arena for the England versus Germany match at the end of June 2021. Pictured inset are Ed Whitby and Will Futter - Credit: Danielle Booden/Ben Hardy

Major football tournaments usually see fans soaking up the summer sun in pub gardens and outdoor spaces.

This year will be different however as the first ever FIFA World Cup takes place in the winter when temperatures are cooler in the host nation of Qatar.

But what does this mean for footie fans here in Norwich?

The England Fan Park at The Arena in Sprowston will be showing matches on the big screen again this November and December - complete with a marquee and heaters.

But how many people will be wrapping up and heading out into the cold winter nights?

Andy Kindleysides, 37, who was sat in The Murderers pub on Saturday, said: "It mainly depends on the temperature as the weather can range from two to 10 degrees.

"We went to sit outside at the Junkyard Market in December when it was cold as Covid restrictions began to ease but there were no options to sit indoors then."

Also sat in The Murderers was James Groves, 39, who is sceptical about watching the World Cup under the stars.

Mr Groves said: "Transport options can be an issue at fan parks in the winter as you may have to wait for a lift or a taxi and it is not as pleasant standing around on a cold, dark night."

Both punters will be watching matches in the pub instead.

But for 21-year-olds Ed Whitby and Will Futter, the fan park is their preferred option.

Mr Whitby said: "The weather does not bother me. It is all about the atmosphere.

"Everyone is out in the same place which makes it so much better than watching at home."

University student Hayley Brown, 22, said: "Going to an outdoor fan park depends on how warm it is. I would prefer the pub.

"Summer may be more appealing for going to a fan park but it also depends on transport."

Anthony Saunt, 66, normally watches football matches in the pub but would be happy to attend a fan park if he was able to drive there.

He said: "It does get quite lively watching England matches in the pub as well."