News Norwich City FC Things to do Lifestyle Business Support Us Subscribe
Norwich Evening News > News

Revealed: More than 2,500 needles and syringes found in Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Dan Grimmer

Published: 3:04 PM May 31, 2021   
Norwich City Council has cleared away hundreds of syringes around Norwich in the past year. Pic: Son

Norwich City Council workers have cleared up more than 2,500 needles and syringes from the city's streets in the past two years.

More than 2,500 needles and syringes have been found on the streets of Norwich over the past two years - including in some of the city's parks.

The Freedom Of Information Act request to Norwich City Council has also revealed the streets where the most needles have been found.

The figures include those recovered after calls from members of the public, but also those discovered by council workers during sweeps of city parks.

Between 2019 and March 2020, the Norwich streets where the most syringes and needles were collected were as follows: Gertrude Road (143), Hall Road (139), Riverside Walk (111), Rouen Road (104), Barn Road (101), Golden Dog Lane  (101), Timberhill (101), London Street (100), Portway Square (100) and Paragon Place (67).

Gertrude Road where a bus became stuck needing police assistance. Picture: Marc Betts

Gertrude Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The city council has a team of about half a dozen people who go out to retrieve needles reported by the public.

The crew also do sweeps of ‘hot spot’ areas, as well as dealing with reports and Chapelfield Gardens was one of the city parks where needles have frequently been discovered.

Chapelfield Gardens. Picture: Andrew Stone

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich, where needles and syringes have been found. - Credit: Archant

You may also want to watch:

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "We take antisocial behaviour and the incorrect disposal of sharps - needles and syringes - very seriously and any reports that come through to us are actioned quickly.

“We also carry out regular sweeps of areas that are frequently targeted.

“If the public see any discarded sharps, we encourage them to call us or complete the online form on our website as soon as they are able, so we can arrange for the safe collection and disposal of the needles.

Most Read

  1. 1 Jamie Oliver heads to 'absolutely beautiful' Norfolk Broads for birthday
  2. 2 Temporary traffic lights cause 'heavy delays' in Norwich
  3. 3 'One drug dealer died, another moved in': Couple fearful in their home
  1. 4 New nightclub with rooftop bar set to open in city centre
  2. 5 Watch moment hot air balloon stops traffic as it lands next to NDR
  3. 6 Yorkshire pudding wraps fly out the door at new city café
  4. 7 Award-winning riverside Norwich home up for sale for £775,000
  5. 8 Landlords leaving pub after months of noise complaints
  6. 9 Man rescues distressed muntjac deer from river in kayak
  7. 10 Barry Bridges at 80 - the Norfolk footballer who was made in Chelsea

“Members of the public should not try and pick up any needles themselves, they can cover it with something but only if they’re not putting themselves at any risk.

“Any incidents of drug use should be reported directly to the police.”

The council sends monthly antisocial behaviour reports to Norfolk police, which includes reports of sharps in public areas.

The NHS says used syringes can put people at risk of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.

Norwich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Andrew Francis was jailed for 32 months. Picture: Norfolk Constabulary

Butane addict breaches city centre ban a day after prison release

Christine Cunningham

person
The row of shops on Wroxham Road in Sprowston where new road safety signs were installed

'It can be quite scary' - Shops say new no entry signs are not working

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Langley's toy shop, Norwich Royal Arcade

Langleys toy shop in Royal Arcade to relocate

Caroline Culot

Author Picture Icon
Norfolk police raiding a property suspected of dealing drugs in Heathgate, Norwich as part of Operat

Investigations | Special Report

More than 300 children arrested in Norfolk's biggest ever drugs crackdown

Joel Adams

person
Comments powered by Disqus