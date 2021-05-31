Revealed: More than 2,500 needles and syringes found in Norwich

Published: 3:04 PM May 31, 2021

Norwich City Council workers have cleared up more than 2,500 needles and syringes from the city's streets in the past two years.

The Freedom Of Information Act request to Norwich City Council has also revealed the streets where the most needles have been found.

The figures include those recovered after calls from members of the public, but also those discovered by council workers during sweeps of city parks.

Between 2019 and March 2020, the Norwich streets where the most syringes and needles were collected were as follows: Gertrude Road (143), Hall Road (139), Riverside Walk (111), Rouen Road (104), Barn Road (101), Golden Dog Lane (101), Timberhill (101), London Street (100), Portway Square (100) and Paragon Place (67).

Gertrude Road in Norwich. - Credit: Archant

The city council has a team of about half a dozen people who go out to retrieve needles reported by the public.

The crew also do sweeps of ‘hot spot’ areas, as well as dealing with reports and Chapelfield Gardens was one of the city parks where needles have frequently been discovered.

Chapelfield Gardens in Norwich, where needles and syringes have been found. - Credit: Archant

A spokesperson for Norwich City Council said: "We take antisocial behaviour and the incorrect disposal of sharps - needles and syringes - very seriously and any reports that come through to us are actioned quickly.

“We also carry out regular sweeps of areas that are frequently targeted.

“If the public see any discarded sharps, we encourage them to call us or complete the online form on our website as soon as they are able, so we can arrange for the safe collection and disposal of the needles.

“Members of the public should not try and pick up any needles themselves, they can cover it with something but only if they’re not putting themselves at any risk.

“Any incidents of drug use should be reported directly to the police.”

The council sends monthly antisocial behaviour reports to Norfolk police, which includes reports of sharps in public areas.

The NHS says used syringes can put people at risk of Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C and HIV.