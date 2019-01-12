Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY Archant

A flurry of snow could be on the way for the region, with temperatures set to drop below freezing towards the end of next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

While the next few days should remain mild and dry, forecasters say early morning temperatures are set to plummet.

Adam Dury, from forecasters Weatherquest, said the next few days should be dry, cloudy and mild, with only a “spit and spot of drizzle”.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the morning are set to fall to -2C to -3C, with a small chance of ice forming on the roads.

“When you get colder temperatures there is always a risk of ice,” Mr Dury said.

He said that if snow were to hit the region, it would most likely be on Friday or Saturday morning.

“There will be colder temperatures coming in Thursday night to Friday,” he said.

“If there is any snow it could be Friday or Saturday next week.”

But even if we do see some snowfall, it will quickly turn to rain, with Mr Dury saying it would only be likely to fall for half an hour to an hour.

Last year, the region was hit by the Beast from the East in late February, with the snowstorms continuing until early March.