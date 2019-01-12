Search

Advanced search

Norwich Weather

Sunshine and Showers

Sunshine and Showers

max temp: 10°C

min temp: 8°C

Five-day forecast

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Region could be swept by snow as overnight icy blast arrives

12 January, 2019 - 13:18
Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Snow in Norwich as the 'beast from the east' hits Norfolk. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Archant

A flurry of snow could be on the way for the region, with temperatures set to drop below freezing towards the end of next week.

While the next few days should remain mild and dry, forecasters say early morning temperatures are set to plummet.

Adam Dury, from forecasters Weatherquest, said the next few days should be dry, cloudy and mild, with only a “spit and spot of drizzle”.

But by Thursday, temperatures in the morning are set to fall to -2C to -3C, with a small chance of ice forming on the roads.

“When you get colder temperatures there is always a risk of ice,” Mr Dury said.

He said that if snow were to hit the region, it would most likely be on Friday or Saturday morning.

“There will be colder temperatures coming in Thursday night to Friday,” he said.

“If there is any snow it could be Friday or Saturday next week.”

But even if we do see some snowfall, it will quickly turn to rain, with Mr Dury saying it would only be likely to fall for half an hour to an hour.

Last year, the region was hit by the Beast from the East in late February, with the snowstorms continuing until early March.

Most Read

Jamie’s Italian to become latest city restaurant to close

Jamie Oliver in his Italian restaurant in Norwich Royal Arcade back in its opening year (2012). Photo: Bill Smith

The Fry Up Inspector’s top five breakfasts to try in Norwich in 2019

The breakfast at Olive's in Norwich city centre. Photo: The Fry Up Inspector

WATCH: Masked robber threatens Norwich shopkeeper with gun

CCTV capture of armed burglar attempting to rob Larkman Lane's Kwik Save store

‘He felt he could not get away’ - Norwich nightclub owner who took his own life hated being in the spotlight

Ibish Peri with his mum, Dawn. Photo: Rich Smee

Robbers armed with ‘gun and hammer’ and clad in skull mask raid home and shop in Norwich

The Kwiksave store on Larkman Lane which was the scene of an attempted robbery last night. Picture: Google

Latest from the Norwich Evening News

MATCHDAY LIVE: West Brom v Norwich City – Canaries take on automatic promotion rivals

Norwich City resume their Championship challenge with a trip to automatic promotion rivals West Bromwich Albion.

Crisis in Norfolk courts is ‘undermining’ justice with lack of judges and soaring waiting times

Simon Spence QC talking to the media during Joe Storey's murder trial. Picture : ANTONY KELLY

Armed robbers in balaclavas invade children’s birthday party and demand drugs

A children's party at a house in Hunter Road in Catton Grove, Norwich, was interrupted by armed robbers (Picture: Google)

WATCH: The secret Second World War bunker below a quiet suburban street

The house with the 80-year-old secret, a World War Two air-raid shelter hidden away in the front garden in Waldemar Avenue. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Farke gives Pinto’s Turkey transfer bid his blessing and provides Oliveira update

Ivo Pinto looks to have played his last game for Norwich City ahead of a proposed move to Turkey Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists