This is when you can see the Red Arrows in Norwich this week
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Aviation fans will be able to catch a glimpse of the iconic Red Arrows while they are based at Norwich Airport this week.
The jets will travel to and from Norfolk as they take part in Clacton Airshow, in Essex, on Thursday, August 25 and Friday, August 26.
The Red Arrows - with eight planes - will leave their Base in Scampton, in Lincolnshire, on Thursday at about 10.48am and they will arrive at Norwich Airport at 11.05am.
Seven of the aircraft will then depart from Norwich at 1.05pm as they head to Wattisham Display in Suffolk, arriving back at Norwich at 1.48pm.
At 4.19pm the jets will then depart again, travelling to Clacton and they will arrive back in Norwich at 5.10pm.
On Friday, the Red Arrows will take off from Norwich Airport at 12.49pm, returning to Clacton Airshow.
They will arrive back in Norwich at 1.40pm.
Their final departure from Norwich Airport will be at 3.36pm.
The full schedule is as follows:
Thursday, August 25
- Depart from RAF Scampton at 10.48am
- Arrive at Norwich Airport at 11.05am
- Depart from Norwich Airport at 1.05pm
- Arrive back at Norwich Airport at 1.48pm
- Depart from Norwich Airport at 4.19pm
- Arrive back at Norwich Airport at 5.10pm
Friday, August 22
- Depart from Norwich Airport at 12.49pm
- Arrive back at Norwich Airport at 1.40pm
- Depart from Norwich Airport at 3.36pm
- Arrive at Exeter at 4.20pm