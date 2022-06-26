Inconsiderate dog owners leave wheelchair-bound woman to clean up foul mess

Eleanor Knights found she had rolled through dog mess left in Thorpe St Andrew recreation ground. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

A disabled dog-walker was left to try and clean up the mess from someone else's pet after it covered her wheelchair on a day out.

Eleanor Knights was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, a disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord, leaving her paralysed 12 years ago.

The condition has left her in a wheelchair, which she uses when taking her dogs for their exercise.

Eleanor Knights with her two dogs, Larna and Lacy. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

Mrs Knights, who lives with her husband Shaun in Thorpe St Andrew, said: "I was taking my dogs, Larna and Lacy, out for a walk around the nearby recreation ground yesterday.

"I had to cut on to the grass because there's a section of the the path I can't use.

"Once I got back on to the path I noticed my hand was wet."

Eleanor's dogs, Larna aged 10, and Lacy aged five. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old she had rolled over some mess left by someone else's animal.

Mrs Knights added: "It wasn't nice at all - it was on my wheel, a clump of it had got on to the side of my chair, and of course on to my hand as well.

"I had to use a leaf to get it off my wheel but it was difficult for me.

"Thankfully I had some sanitiser to clean my hands up before I got home.

"If someone steps in it - it can be wiped off quite easily - but for me it's such a pain."

Eleanor Knights found she had rolled through dog poo, left in Thorpe St Andrew field, by an irresponsible owner. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

Mrs Knights believes the incident sheds light on a wider issue for disabled people.

She added: "For many able-bodied people dog mess can just be stepped over, but it's not that easy for me.

"At the end of the day it's all about being a responsible dog owner.

"If I can pick up after my dogs in my condition then others have no excuse.

Eleanor Knights, with her husband Shaun, and her dogs Larna and Lacy. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

"I decided to take the picture and post it to social media because I wanted to raise awareness.

"The picture might look horrible but imagine touching it."

"It's not the first time this has happened and don't think will be the last.

"Obviously most dog owners clean up after their dogs - it’s just some ruin it for others."