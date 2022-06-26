Evening News+ News Norwich City FC Things to do Property Lifestyle Business
Norwich Evening News > News

Inconsiderate dog owners leave wheelchair-bound woman to clean up foul mess

Author Picture Icon

Francis Redwood

Published: 3:41 PM June 26, 2022
Eleanor Knights found she had rolled through dog mess left in Thorpe St Andrew recreation ground.

Eleanor Knights found she had rolled through dog mess left in Thorpe St Andrew recreation ground. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

A disabled dog-walker was left to try and clean up the mess from someone else's pet after it covered her wheelchair on a day out.

Eleanor Knights was diagnosed with Transverse Myelitis, a disorder caused by inflammation of the spinal cord, leaving her paralysed 12 years ago.

The condition has left her in a wheelchair, which she uses when taking her dogs for their exercise.

Eleanor Knights with her two dogs, Larna and Lacy.

Eleanor Knights with her two dogs, Larna and Lacy. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

Mrs Knights, who lives with her husband Shaun in Thorpe St Andrew, said: "I was taking my dogs, Larna and Lacy, out for a walk around the nearby recreation ground yesterday.

"I had to cut on to the grass because there's a section of the the path I can't use.

"Once I got back on to the path I noticed my hand was wet."

Eleanor's dogs, Larna aged 10, and Lacy aged five.

Eleanor's dogs, Larna aged 10, and Lacy aged five. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

Unfortunately for the 25-year-old she had rolled over some mess left by someone else's animal.

Most Read

  1. 1 5 new shop openings in Norwich to look forward to
  2. 2 Police called after sudden death at home near Norwich
  3. 3 Landlady 'hard at work' as city pub prepares for July reopening
  1. 4 Blanket ban: Standing room only for Simply Red fans
  2. 5 Peter Crouch speaks on bid to track down his 'Norfolk husband'
  3. 6 See inside 'stunning' flat overlooking Norwich Market
  4. 7 Mother heartbroken to find her child's grave in "unacceptable state"
  5. 8 Family sue Wetherspoon after man falls to death in city pub
  6. 9 Can you spot yourself at the Simply Red gig at Earlham Park?
  7. 10 All you need to know ahead of the Earlham Park summer gigs

Mrs Knights added: "It wasn't nice at all - it was on my wheel, a clump of it had got on to the side of my chair, and of course on to my hand as well.

"I had to use a leaf to get it off my wheel but it was difficult for me.

"Thankfully I had some sanitiser to clean my hands up before I got home.

"If someone steps in it - it can be wiped off quite easily - but for me it's such a pain."

Eleanor Knights found she had rolled through dog poo, left in Thorpe St Andrew field, by an irresponsible owner.

Eleanor Knights found she had rolled through dog poo, left in Thorpe St Andrew field, by an irresponsible owner. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

Mrs Knights believes the incident sheds light on a wider issue for disabled people.

She added: "For many able-bodied people dog mess can just be stepped over, but it's not that easy for me.

"At the end of the day it's all about being a responsible dog owner.

"If I can pick up after my dogs in my condition then others have no excuse.

Eleanor Knights, with her husband Shaun, and her dogs Larna and Lacy.

Eleanor Knights, with her husband Shaun, and her dogs Larna and Lacy. - Credit: Eleanor Knights

"I decided to take the picture and post it to social media because I wanted to raise awareness.

"The picture might look horrible but imagine touching it."

"It's not the first time this has happened and don't think will be the last.

"Obviously most dog owners clean up after their dogs - it’s just some ruin it for others."

Norwich News

Don't Miss

Peter Crouch is trying to track down a builder he became friends with at a Norwich hotel 

Are you the mystery Norwich builder Peter Crouch is searching for?

Ben Hardy

Author Picture Icon
Chinooks were spotted flying over Norwich on Tuesday evening

Military helicopters spotted flying over Norfolk

Grace Piercy

Author Picture Icon
Riverbank Chinese Buffet has closed its Riverside restaurant

All-you-can-eat Chinese buffet at Riverside closes

Sean Galea-Pace

Author Picture Icon
Mary Poppins themed wedding at Norwich Castle. Kerrie and Emilie dressed as Bert and Mary Poppins.

Norfolk County Council

Chim chim, I do! Couple tie the knot in Mary Poppins-themed wedding

Sophie Wyllie

Author Picture Icon