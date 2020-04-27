Search

What are you most looking forward to doing when lockdown ends?

PUBLISHED: 13:35 27 April 2020 | UPDATED: 13:35 27 April 2020

Norwich Market. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

It might be a trip to the beach, a drink in a sunny beer garden - or just a coffee at a friend’s house.

We’ve passed our fifth weekend in lockdown, and many of us are now looking forward to a time when the simple pleasures in life are gradually returned.

Clearly, our lives won’t snap back to normal anytime soon - but when we do have some freedom, what are you most looking forward to?

Is there something which has kept your spirits up in the more challenging moments?

Maybe it’s the smallest of joys - picking up a takeaway coffee while walking the dog. Buying some flowers from the supermarket.

We’d love to know. We’d like to pull together a list of the activities, hobbies, days out, treats or past-times that you’ll be making a beeline for once it’s safe to do so.

Leave your suggestions in the form in this story.

