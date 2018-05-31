What people in Norwich want to do most after lockdown

Norwich market was one of the most missed places during lockdown. Pictures: BRITTANY WOODMAN Archant

Once lockdown is over what is the first thing you will do in Norwich?

This was the question we put to Evening News readers in an online survey and the responses created an ideal day pottering about the city.

From your answers, here is how to spend a day in Norwich when coronavirus restrictions have been eased.

Start the day with a flat white at Strangers on Pottergate before taking a leisurely stroll to Café No. 33 on Exchange Street for breakfast.

When suitably fed, highlights include the salmon benedict and the poached eggs and guacamole on sourdough toast, have a haircut at one of the city’s top salons.

Strangers coffee shop in Pottergate, where readers recommend you should start the day. Pic: Archant Strangers coffee shop in Pottergate, where readers recommend you should start the day. Pic: Archant

For lunch head to the historic market to meander through stalls, which range from vintage clothing to a gourmet cheesemonger, and indulge in some chips from Lucy’s Chip Stall.

To wash it down, grab an ice cold pint in one of the city’s many pubs with a group of friends.

As the end of the day beckons catch a bus to Notcutts Garden Centre on Daniels Road and get lost in the plants and flowers before settling into the cafe with a cheese scone and a coffee.

Therestaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre - where you can grab a scone and a coffee. Picture: ANTONY KELLY Therestaurant at Notcutts Garden Centre - where you can grab a scone and a coffee. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

For many people it was the simple things they missed about Norwich and the freedom to spend a day out in the city with friends and family.

They longed for window shopping at boutique shops in the city centre.

Others wanted to play football matches with friends or have beauty appointments, while two people had peri peri delights at Nando’s, either on Red Lion Street or at Riverside, on the top of their lists.

Seven popular city activities, from shopping in the Lanes to a walk up Mousehold, were also put forward to readers to choose which one they missed the most.

Many plan to celebrate with a pint when lockdown ends Picture: Getty Many plan to celebrate with a pint when lockdown ends Picture: Getty

The top result, with nearly 33pc, was a sunny beer garden followed by having dinner at a favourite restaurant (25.8pc) .

Coming in at second and third place was wandering around the market stalls (20.2pc) and shopping in the Lanes (7.9pc).