POLL: How big is the canary on the Norwich City crest?

PUBLISHED: 10:39 29 May 2019 | UPDATED: 10:39 29 May 2019

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Emiliano Buendia of Norwich celebrates scoring. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

Paul Chesterton

It symbolises the pride of East Anglia and our players wear it every week over their hearts.

But a debate has started on social media about what is actually on Norwich City's crest - is it a normal sized canary sitting on a miniature football or a giant canary on a normal sized ball?

The canary was adopted by City after immigrant weavers from the Netherlands brought their pet canaries to Norwich in the late 19th century.

It soon became recognised as a distinct breed known as the Norwich Canary and the club put the crest on its jersey in 1906 with the famous yellow and green.

Teemu Pukki celebrates scoring. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images LtdTeemu Pukki celebrates scoring. Picture: Paul Chesterton/Focus Images Ltd

The current design has been used since 1972 when the Eastern Daily Press ran a competition to find a new design.

But the debate as to how big the canary is has stirred fans with more than 3,700 voting in a Twitter poll created by Nick Hayhoe with about 60pc believing it is a giant canary.

Mr Hayhoe said: "I absolutely love our crest and it makes me ridiculously happy that we haven't changed it since 1973. "Some have suggested that it is standing on a marble stone, which sounds disappointingly correct."

