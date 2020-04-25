The NDR and promotion: What was happening in Norwich this time last year?

Action from the Norwich City Football Club promotion parade through Norwich.

For many of us, it feels like lockdown has been going on for much longer than five weeks.

Anglia Square.

But while few of us can remember a time when we left our own four walls, back in the day we did venture outside, meet others and talk about things other than coronavirus.

So what are we missing out on? Where were we all this time last year? Or in 2018? We’ve taken a look back at some Evening News front pages from Aprils past to see what we were all talking about..

Previous Norwich Evening News front pages in April.

• Promotion

It would be fairly hard to kick off this list without mentioning promotion. On the evening of Saturday, April 27, Norwich City climbed their way back into the Premier League after defeating Blackburn 2-1 at Carrow Road.

Fans around the county - and world - were overjoyed, and plans were soon revealed for the celebration parade through the city.

Previous front pages from the Norwich Evening News in Aprils.

• NDR traffic

One themes the two Aprils have in common is traffic. This year, the number of vehicles on our roads has plummeted thanks to lockdown restrictions.

Previous front pages from the Norwich Evening News in Aprils.

Last year, we were looking at new data which revealed where, and by how much, traffic had been altered by the Northern Distributor Road. You can take a look at it in full here.

• The nest

Previous front pages from the Norwich Evening News in Aprils.

Last year, the ambitious Nest project to create a cutting edge sports facilities hub in Horsford, which is now up and running, had to be scaled back.

The Community Sports Foundation lost out on expected funding and had to redraw its plans.

Previous front pages from the Norwich Evening News in Aprils.

• Some good news

This time last year, we also covered the uplifting news that then three-year-old Victoria Komada had arrived home to Norwich after surgery in America enabled her to walk for the first time.

It came after the people of Norwich and Szezcin, the family’s old home in Poland, helped raise £180,000 for her treatment.

• A ban on cars outside schools

Previous front pages from the Norwich Evening News in Aprils.

In 2018, in response to concerns over the impact on the lungs of children and their parents and carers, an idea was put forward to Norwich City Council to create pollution exclusion zones outside schools.

Green city councillor Ben Price raised concerns over what the impact would be on children’s lungs if no action was taken.

Previous front pages from the Norwich Evening News in Aprils.

• Crime and drugs

On April 14, 2018, we covered two crime-related stories on our front page. One involved a major cannabis factory - of around 4,000 plants - in Felthorpe, discovered by a dog walker following their nose.

We also looked at the top 10 streets in Norwich with the most criminal incidents. While some were not a surprise, such as Prince of Wales Road, they also included the quiet Denmark Opening, off Sprowston Road, which had seen a high number of shoplifting incidents.

• Anglia Square

Back in April 2017 (and no doubt some years before) we were all talking about the future of Anglia Square. And we still are.

But back then, Norwich Airport had raised concerns that a new 25-storey tower could spell out problems with its new radar system.

• Stuart Webber

Three years ago, we were also talking about Norwich City’s new sporting director Stuart Webber.

Our front - and back - page was an interview with him, in which he warned there was plenty of work to do before the Canaries would see success once more.